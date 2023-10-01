Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 South Indian horror movies dubbed in Hindi that are a must watch

Love horror genre then you must watch these South horror flicks also available in Hindi dubSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is the latest addition to South Indian horror movies and is now running in theaters in the Hindi language as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Classic horror film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisaasu is a gothic horror supernatural film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arundhati is a horror fantasy film starring Anushka Shetty streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie is a horror thriller film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Petromax is horror comedy film starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanchana inspired Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Watch the original film’s Hindi version on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror comedy film starring Tapasee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara starrer horror film Maya is available to watch in Hindi on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza is a mystery supernatural film starring Vijay Sethupathi. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
