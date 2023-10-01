Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 South Indian horror movies dubbed in Hindi that are a must watch

Love horror genre then you must watch these South horror flicks also available in Hindi dub

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is the latest addition to South Indian horror movies and is now running in theaters in the Hindi language as well.

Chandramukhi

Classic horror film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pisaasu

Pisaasu is a gothic horror supernatural film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arundhati

Arundhati is a horror fantasy film starring Anushka Shetty streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhaagamathie

Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie is a horror thriller film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Petromax

Petromax is horror comedy film starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Kanchana

Kanchana inspired Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Watch the original film’s Hindi version on Amazon Prime Video.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror comedy film starring Tapasee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Maya

Nayanthara starrer horror film Maya is available to watch in Hindi on Zee5.

Pizza

Pizza is a mystery supernatural film starring Vijay Sethupathi. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

