Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 10 horror hits to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video this Halloween

Add these horror movies to your Halloween movie night watchlist.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 - Netflix

The sequel to a supernatural classic, Chandramukhi 2 is set for its digital premiere on 26th October on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool BHulaiyaa is one of the best horror comedy films.

Stree - Disney+ Hotstar

This film reimagines a local legend of a female ghost who abducts men at night, leaving only their clothes behind.

Pari - Amazon Prime Video

A supernatural horror film with a gripping plot centered around a woman with mysterious powers.

1920 - Amazon Prime Video

Set in the pre-independence era, this movie delves into the horrifying events in an isolated mansion.

Bulbbul - Netflix

A period horror-drama where folk tales come to life, unveiling unsettling truths.

Vastu Shastra - MX Player

A horror film that explores the supernatural disturbances in a family's new home.

13B - Disney+ Hotstar

A spine-tingling tale involving a haunted television and its sinister influence on a family.

Phone Bhoot - Amazon Prime Video

Two young boys become ghostbusters to earn money and one day a real ghost joins their business.

Chhorii - Amazon Prime Video

A modern take on a folk legend about a vengeful female spirit.

