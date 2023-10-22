Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 10 horror hits to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video this Halloween

Add these horror movies to your Halloween movie night watchlist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
The sequel to a supernatural classic, Chandramukhi 2 is set for its digital premiere on 26th October on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool BHulaiyaa is one of the best horror comedy films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film reimagines a local legend of a female ghost who abducts men at night, leaving only their clothes behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A supernatural horror film with a gripping plot centered around a woman with mysterious powers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the pre-independence era, this movie delves into the horrifying events in an isolated mansion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A period horror-drama where folk tales come to life, unveiling unsettling truths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A horror film that explores the supernatural disturbances in a family's new home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spine-tingling tale involving a haunted television and its sinister influence on a family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two young boys become ghostbusters to earn money and one day a real ghost joins their business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern take on a folk legend about a vengeful female spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!