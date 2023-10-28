Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 9 female-led South Indian movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

These female-led South Indian movies should be on your list of binge-watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 on Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's new movie Chandramukhi 2 is now on Netflix. The film is getting a lot of appreciation and fans are loving it.

Yashoda on Amazon Prime Video

The movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about a woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother but finds out some shocking truths about the centre.

The Great Indian Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is about a newlywed woman who finds it difficult to fit in the mould that society has created for a married woman.

Thalaivii on Netflix

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa. The film narrates the journey of Jayalalithaa from being in actress to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Maya on Zee5

It is a neo-noir horror film starring Nayanthara in the leading role. It is a story of a single mother who suffers when a ghost starts haunt her.

Gatta Kusthi on Netflix

The film is about a woman wrestler who gets married to a man who wants a typical wife.

Kumari on Netflix

The film is about a woman who finds herself in a place that is ruled by strange traditions and powers.

Magalir Mattum on Zee5

The movie starring Jyothika is about a woman filmmaker who takes her mother-in-law on a trip to meet her friends.

Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a strong woman lawyer who goes up against child abuse and corruption.

Ammu on Amazon Prime Video

The film starring Aishwarya Lekshmi is about domestic violence. The lead decides to seek revenge from her abusive husband.

Gargi on SonyLiv

Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady in the film. Her character Gargi does everything possible to prove her father's innocence.

Sembi on Disney+Hotstar

The movie is about an elderly lady who seeks justice for her granddaughter who has suffered gang-rape.

