Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 9 female-led South Indian movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

These female-led South Indian movies should be on your list of binge-watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's new movie Chandramukhi 2 is now on Netflix. The film is getting a lot of appreciation and fans are loving it.
The movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about a woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother but finds out some shocking truths about the centre.
The movie is about a newlywed woman who finds it difficult to fit in the mould that society has created for a married woman.
The film stars Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa. The film narrates the journey of Jayalalithaa from being in actress to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
It is a neo-noir horror film starring Nayanthara in the leading role. It is a story of a single mother who suffers when a ghost starts haunt her.
The film is about a woman wrestler who gets married to a man who wants a typical wife.
The film is about a woman who finds herself in a place that is ruled by strange traditions and powers.
The movie starring Jyothika is about a woman filmmaker who takes her mother-in-law on a trip to meet her friends.
The film is about a strong woman lawyer who goes up against child abuse and corruption.
The film starring Aishwarya Lekshmi is about domestic violence. The lead decides to seek revenge from her abusive husband.
Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady in the film. Her character Gargi does everything possible to prove her father's innocence.
The movie is about an elderly lady who seeks justice for her granddaughter who has suffered gang-rape.
