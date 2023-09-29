Chandramukhi 2 box office collection a breather for Kangana Ranaut? Day 1 numbers beat THESE films of the actress

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day one: Kangana Ranaut gets best ever opening worldwide in years after a streak of flops. Day one collections of the Tamil horror comedy beat these films

Urmimala Banerjee

Kangana Ranaut is back on screens after the disastrous Dhaakad with Chandramukhi 2

It has made Rs 7.5 crores at the domestic box office

Chandramukhi 2 has made Rs 11.7 crores WW (gross)

Her fans are happy with the numbers, and appreciation for her performance

The lavishly mounted Dhaakad made only Rs 0.55 cr on opening day

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, it made just Rs 4.75 crores on day one

Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta's Simran had made Rs 2.77 cr on day one

Though Kangana Ranaut did a great job, the film made Rs 4.5 crores

The quirky action comedy Revolver Rani made Rs 1.5 crores at the box office

This film also took a lacklustre opening of Rs 3.6 crores

Despite big stars like Saif and Shahid Kapoor, the movie opened at just Rs 5.05 cr. She was superb as Julia

This movie had one of her finest performances. Panga opened at Rs 2.7 crores

