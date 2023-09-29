Chandramukhi 2 box office collection a breather for Kangana Ranaut? Day 1 numbers beat THESE films of the actress

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day one: Kangana Ranaut gets best ever opening worldwide in years after a streak of flops. Day one collections of the Tamil horror comedy beat these filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Kangana Ranaut is back on screens after the disastrous Dhaakad with Chandramukhi 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made Rs 7.5 crores at the domestic box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 has made Rs 11.7 crores WW (gross)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her fans are happy with the numbers, and appreciation for her performanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The lavishly mounted Dhaakad made only Rs 0.55 cr on opening daySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, it made just Rs 4.75 crores on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta's Simran had made Rs 2.77 cr on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Kangana Ranaut did a great job, the film made Rs 4.5 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The quirky action comedy Revolver Rani made Rs 1.5 crores at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This film also took a lacklustre opening of Rs 3.6 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite big stars like Saif and Shahid Kapoor, the movie opened at just Rs 5.05 cr. She was superb as JuliaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie had one of her finest performances. Panga opened at Rs 2.7 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
