Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1 early estimates: Relief for Kangana Ranaut after a spate of flops?

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1 early estimates: The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence film expected to take a bigger opening than Dhaakad

Urmimala Banerjee

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Day One

This Thursday, Chandramukhi 2 has clashed with Iraivan and Skanda at the box office

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Factor

It stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. The actress needs a hit now.

Chandramukhi 2 a sequel

The first film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika was a huge hit

Chandramukhi 2 Day 1 BO Estimate

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, it should make Rs 4 to 4.5 crores on day one

Chandramukhi 2 better than Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's solo endeavour Dhaakad made less than a crore on day one

Chandramukhi 2 day one box office updates

Even Ormax has said that it will take an opening of a little higher than Rs 4 crores

Chandramukhi 2 Reviews

The movie has got mixed reviews so far from the audience and critics

Chandramukhi 2 in Tamil market

Most of the collection is from the Tamil Nadu market where Lawrence has a huge fan base

Chandramukhi 2 shocks in Telugu states

It seems the opening in Telugu states is dismal

Chandramukhi 2 to hit double digits

But some Tamil trackers feel that it will cross double digits by evening

Chandramukhi 2 reviews

Fans have praised the magnetic screen presence of Kangana in the film

Blessings for sequel

Raghava Lawrence met Rajinikanth and sought his blessings

