Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1 early estimates: Relief for Kangana Ranaut after a spate of flops?

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1 early estimates: The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence film expected to take a bigger opening than DhaakadSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
This Thursday, Chandramukhi 2 has clashed with Iraivan and Skanda at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. The actress needs a hit now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika was a huge hitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk Entertainment, it should make Rs 4 to 4.5 crores on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's solo endeavour Dhaakad made less than a crore on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Ormax has said that it will take an opening of a little higher than Rs 4 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has got mixed reviews so far from the audience and criticsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Most of the collection is from the Tamil Nadu market where Lawrence has a huge fan baseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the opening in Telugu states is dismalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
But some Tamil trackers feel that it will cross double digits by eveningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have praised the magnetic screen presence of Kangana in the filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghava Lawrence met Rajinikanth and sought his blessingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!