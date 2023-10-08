Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 10: Queen Kangana Ranaut's film touches Rs 50 crore mark

Chandramukhi 2 is now officially a hit film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence released on September 28, 2023. It is a sequel to 2005 release starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead.
The film that took a decent start at the box office is still minting money but at a slow pace.
On its second Saturday, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 85 lakhs at the box office, as reported by Bollymoviereviewz.
It saw a slight increase in numbers as on day 9, it reportedly made Rs 65 lakhs at the box office.
Reportedly, the worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs 50.5 crores.
After a series of flops, Kangana Ranaut now seems to be back on track with the success of Chandramukhi 2.
Out of the total collection, the majority was collected on opening day as it made Rs 12.25 crores.
Chandramukhi 2 did not get a solo release and clashed with Skanda.
A week later, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj released and screens got divided. It collected more than Rs 7 crores in two days.
Along with Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more also served as a competition to Chandramukhi 2.
Despite all the competition, Chandramukhi 2 managed to achieve a milestone with Rs 50 crores.
Kangana Ranaut's next film is Tejas. The trailer of the same is out now.
