Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 10: Queen Kangana Ranaut's film touches Rs 50 crore mark

Chandramukhi 2 is now officially a hit film.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

All about Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence released on September 28, 2023. It is a sequel to 2005 release starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead.

Chandramukhi 2 box office

The film that took a decent start at the box office is still minting money but at a slow pace.

Chandramukhi 2 BO - Day 10

On its second Saturday, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 85 lakhs at the box office, as reported by Bollymoviereviewz.

Chandramukhi 2 BO - Day 9

It saw a slight increase in numbers as on day 9, it reportedly made Rs 65 lakhs at the box office.

Chandramukhi 2 total collection

Reportedly, the worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs 50.5 crores.

A new milestone

After a series of flops, Kangana Ranaut now seems to be back on track with the success of Chandramukhi 2.

Opening day collection

Out of the total collection, the majority was collected on opening day as it made Rs 12.25 crores.

Faced competition

Chandramukhi 2 did not get a solo release and clashed with Skanda.

Mission Raniganj

A week later, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj released and screens got divided. It collected more than Rs 7 crores in two days.

Thank You For Coming

Along with Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more also served as a competition to Chandramukhi 2.

Still running strong

Despite all the competition, Chandramukhi 2 managed to achieve a milestone with Rs 50 crores.

Kangana Ranaut's next

Kangana Ranaut's next film is Tejas. The trailer of the same is out now.

