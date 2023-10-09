Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 11: Kangana Ranaut film to run out of its time in theatres soon?

Chandramukhi 2 is now witnessing a decline in numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 release date

Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence made it to the theatres on September 28.

What is it about?

The film directed by P Vasu is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Chandramukhi 2 box office

The film took a good start at the box office as it made Rs 12.25 crores overall.

Chandramukhi 2 BO - Day 1

On its day 11, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 1 crore at the box office as reported by Bollywoodmoviereviewz.com.

Chandramukhi 2 BO - Total

The total collection of the film is now said to be Rs 51.5 crores.

Chandramukhi 2 sees a dip

The film's pace has slowed down a lot in its second week. The numbers have been gradually declining.

Chandramukhi collection in Tamil Nadu

The film did maximum business in TN as it has made Rs 27.5 crores.

Chandramukhi collection in AP/TG

The film made Rs 9.95 gross collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chandramukhi collection in Karnataka

Reportedly, the film did gross collection of Rs 2.9 crores in Karnataka.

Time's up for Chandramukhi 2?

Given the low numbers over the second weekend, one wonder's if Chandramukhi 2's time is up at the box office?

Tejas coming next

Well, worry not Kangana Ranaut fans as she won't be out of theatres for long. She has Tejas coming up next.

Tejas release date

The film is going to release on October 20, 2023.

