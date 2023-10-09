Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 11: Kangana Ranaut film to run out of its time in theatres soon?

Chandramukhi 2 is now witnessing a decline in numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence made it to the theatres on September 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film directed by P Vasu is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film took a good start at the box office as it made Rs 12.25 crores overall.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its day 11, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 1 crore at the box office as reported by Bollywoodmoviereviewz.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of the film is now said to be Rs 51.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film's pace has slowed down a lot in its second week. The numbers have been gradually declining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film did maximum business in TN as it has made Rs 27.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made Rs 9.95 gross collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the film did gross collection of Rs 2.9 crores in Karnataka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the low numbers over the second weekend, one wonder's if Chandramukhi 2's time is up at the box office?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, worry not Kangana Ranaut fans as she won't be out of theatres for long. She has Tejas coming up next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is going to release on October 20, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
