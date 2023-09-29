Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut starrer gives a tough fight to Jawan

Kangana Ranaut seems back on track with Raghava Lawrence movie. Check out the Chandramukhi 2 box office collection early estimates for day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
On its opening day, the horror-comedy movie minted Rs 7.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its second day, till afternoon, the overall occupancy for Kangana Ranaut movie was about 22.89%.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its first Friday, Chandramukhi 2 is all set to make Rs 5.59 crore as per early estimates in Sacnilk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two-day collections of Chandramukhi 2 stand to be Rs 13.09 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is going to be neck to neck. As per Sacnilk, the SRK movie is likely to earn another Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer comedy movie might earn Rs 7.50 crore on the second day as per early estimates in the portal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vaccine War will see a dip in numbers. It is likely to earn Rs 60 lakhs on day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela starrer is going to make approx Rs 7 crore on the second day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new movie is minting more money in Tamil as compared to Hindi and Telugu releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 was going to release on 15th September but got delayed when 450 shots from the film went missing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut got her fourth-highest opener of her career with Chandramukhi 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you planning to watch Chandramukhi 2 during the weekend?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
