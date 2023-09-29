Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut starrer gives a tough fight to Jawan

Kangana Ranaut seems back on track with Raghava Lawrence movie. Check out the Chandramukhi 2 box office collection early estimates for day 2.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Chandramukhi day 1 collection 

On its opening day, the horror-comedy movie minted Rs 7.5 crore. 

Chandramukhi 2 day 2 

On its second day, till afternoon, the overall occupancy for Kangana Ranaut movie was about 22.89%. 

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2

On its first Friday, Chandramukhi 2 is all set to make Rs 5.59 crore as per early estimates in Sacnilk. 

Chandramukhi 2 total collection

The two-day collections of Chandramukhi 2 stand to be Rs 13.09 crore. 

Jawan box office collection day 23

Jawan is going to be neck to neck. As per Sacnilk, the SRK movie is likely to earn another Rs 5 crore.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2

The multi-starrer comedy movie might earn Rs 7.50 crore on the second day as per early estimates in the portal. 

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2

The Vaccine War will see a dip in numbers. It is likely to earn Rs 60 lakhs on day 2. 

Skanda box office collection day 2 

Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela starrer is going to make approx Rs 7 crore on the second day. 

Chandramukhi 2 release 

The new movie is minting more money in Tamil as compared to Hindi and Telugu releases. 

Chandramukhi 2 delay 

Chandramukhi 2 was going to release on 15th September but got delayed when 450 shots from the film went missing. 

Kangana Ranaut's BO record

Kangana Ranaut got her fourth-highest opener of her career with Chandramukhi 2. 

Chandramukhi 2 

Are you planning to watch Chandramukhi 2 during the weekend? 

