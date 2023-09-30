Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut film nosedives after smashing day 1

Chandramukhi 2 didn't attract the audience despite being a sequel to classic horror comedySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is currently running in theaters, released on 28th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a sequel to the classic horror comedy Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film had a smashing box office opening but slipped on day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror comedy film made a business of Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, on second day the film saw a cut off by 50% in the collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the second day which was first Friday Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of the film stands a Rs 12.75 crore across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages it has been released.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 reminds us of Bhool Bhulaiyaa as it is on the same storyline where the lead actress suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Kangna Ranaut the film also stars Raghav Lawrence and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca Productions, and Sivaji Productions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
