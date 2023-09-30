Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut film nosedives after smashing day 1

Chandramukhi 2 didn't attract the audience despite being a sequel to classic horror comedy

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is currently running in theaters, released on 28th September.

Horror comedy sequel

The film is a sequel to the classic horror comedy Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth.

Chandramukhi 2 box office

The film had a smashing box office opening but slipped on day 2.

Chandramukhi 2 day 1 collection

The horror comedy film made a business of Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day.

Chandramukhi 2 day 2

However, on second day the film saw a cut off by 50% in the collection.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2

On the second day which was first Friday Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore.

Total box office collection

The total collection of the film stands a Rs 12.75 crore across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages it has been released.

Storyline

Chandramukhi 2 reminds us of Bhool Bhulaiyaa as it is on the same storyline where the lead actress suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Star Cast

Apart from Kangna Ranaut the film also stars Raghav Lawrence and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles.

About Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca Productions, and Sivaji Productions.

