Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut film ahead of The Vaccine War, falters before Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut film expected to see a resurgence in numbers over the weekend, but still lower than SkandaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 is the big Tamil release of the weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the sequel of the 2005 Chandramukhi movie of Rajinikanth and JyothikaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The collections are supposed to go up over the weekend. Today, it is is estimated to make Rs six to seven croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Friday was a working day, the collections dropped to Rs 4.5 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, it has made Rs 12 crores at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The budget of the movie is around Rs 50 crores, which is quite reasonable for the genreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Skanda has superseded Chandramukhi 2 at the box office with Rs 27.6 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 is doing way better than The Vaccine War that has made Rs 2.6 crores onlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghava Lawrence got a special note from Rajinikanth after he sought blessings for Chandramukhi 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Kangana Ranaut's best opening in years at par with Manikarnika: The Rani Of JhansiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
People have liked some aspects of the movie, and the weekend is expected to be decentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, it might make more than Rs six crores at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
