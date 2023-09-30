Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut film ahead of The Vaccine War, falters before Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut film expected to see a resurgence in numbers over the weekend, but still lower than Skanda

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 is the big Tamil release of the week

Chandramukhi sequel

This is the sequel of the 2005 Chandramukhi movie of Rajinikanth and Jyothika

Chandramukhi 2 box office day 3

The collections are supposed to go up over the weekend. Today, it is is estimated to make Rs six to seven crores

Chandramukhi 2 saw a drop

Since Friday was a working day, the collections dropped to Rs 4.5 crores

Chandramukhi 2 box office so far

As per Sacnilk, it has made Rs 12 crores at the box office

Chandramukhi 2 Budget

The budget of the movie is around Rs 50 crores, which is quite reasonable for the genre

Skanda trumps over Chandramukhi 2

Skanda has superseded Chandramukhi 2 at the box office with Rs 27.6 crores

Chandramukhi 2 reigns over The Vaccine War

Chandramukhi 2 is doing way better than The Vaccine War that has made Rs 2.6 crores only

Rajinikanth's note

Raghava Lawrence got a special note from Rajinikanth after he sought blessings for Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 a respite

This is Kangana Ranaut's best opening in years at par with Manikarnika: The Rani Of Jhansi

Chandramukhi 2 to pick up?

People have liked some aspects of the movie, and the weekend is expected to be decent

Chandramukhi 2 box office day 3 estimates

As per Sacnilk, it might make more than Rs six crores at the box office

