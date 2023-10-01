Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film houseful on Sunday; surpasses Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film brings in large crowds over the weekend. It is faring better than Skanda in Tamil Nadu

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 box office

Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is doing well at the box office on Sunday

Chandramukhi 2 to surpass Skanda

It seems it is ahead than Skanda which is its biggest competitor in Tamil Nadu

Chandramukhi 2 box office update

On Saturday, it made Rs 5.05 crores at the box office

Chandramukhi 2 box office day 4

As per South movie pages on X (formerly Twitter) it should make Rs 6 crore plus on Sunday

Chandramukhi 2 housefull

Trade pages are saying that occupancy for Sunday evening shows are very good from family audience

Chandramukhi 2 box office in the US

Skanda, Peddha Kumar or Chandramukhi 2; none of them have fared well in the US

Chandramukhi 2 brings joy to Kangana

The film is a break for the actress after the spate of flops at the box office

Chandramukhi 2 trumps The Vaccine War

It is a clear cut winner in front of The Vaccine War

Chandramukhi 2 box office update

People have liked the second half, and Kangana Ranaut's performance

Chandramukhi 2 a sequel

Most people are of the opinion that this film is not on par with the original

