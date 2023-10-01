Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film houseful on Sunday; surpasses Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film brings in large crowds over the weekend. It is faring better than Skanda in Tamil NaduSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is doing well at the box office on Sunday
It seems it is ahead than Skanda which is its biggest competitor in Tamil Nadu
On Saturday, it made Rs 5.05 crores at the box office
As per South movie pages on X (formerly Twitter) it should make Rs 6 crore plus on Sunday
Trade pages are saying that occupancy for Sunday evening shows are very good from family audience
Skanda, Peddha Kumar or Chandramukhi 2; none of them have fared well in the US
The film is a break for the actress after the spate of flops at the box office
It is a clear cut winner in front of The Vaccine War
People have liked the second half, and Kangana Ranaut's performance
Most people are of the opinion that this film is not on par with the original
