Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film sees a jump on first Sunday; at par with Skanda

Chandramukhi 2, Skanda and The Vaccine War clashed at the BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's film directed by P. Vasu released on September 28, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also stars Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar and many more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amidst the Jawan mania, Chandramukhi 2 took a decent start at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk.com, the film made Rs 6.80 crores on day 4, i.e., first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film saw a jump in numbers on first Sunday as on day 3 it made Rs 5.05 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its second day, Chandramukhi 2 reportedly made Rs 4.35 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The opening day collection of the film was Rs 8.25 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of the film by the end of first weekend stands at Rs 24.45 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu action film Skanda starring Ram Pothineni also released on September 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its fourth day, the film made Rs 6.95 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Skanda including all languages is Rs 28.8 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri's film also clashed with Chandramukhi 2 and Skanda. It made Rs 2.25 crores on its fourth day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
