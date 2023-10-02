Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film sees a jump on first Sunday; at par with Skanda

Chandramukhi 2, Skanda and The Vaccine War clashed at the BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 release date

Kangana Ranaut's film directed by P. Vasu released on September 28, 2023.

Chandramukhi 2 cast

The film also stars Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar and many more.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report

Amidst the Jawan mania, Chandramukhi 2 took a decent start at the box office.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 4

As per Sacnilk.com, the film made Rs 6.80 crores on day 4, i.e., first Sunday.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 3

The film saw a jump in numbers on first Sunday as on day 3 it made Rs 5.05 crores.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 2

On its second day, Chandramukhi 2 reportedly made Rs 4.35 crores.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 1

The opening day collection of the film was Rs 8.25 crores.

Chandramukhi 2 BO Report - Total collection

The total collection of the film by the end of first weekend stands at Rs 24.45 crores approximately.

Competition from Skanda

Telugu action film Skanda starring Ram Pothineni also released on September 28.

Skanda BO Report - Day 4

On its fourth day, the film made Rs 6.95 crores approximately.

Skanda BO Report - Total collection

The total collection of Skanda including all languages is Rs 28.8 crores approximately.

The Vaccine War BO report

Vivek Agnihotri's film also clashed with Chandramukhi 2 and Skanda. It made Rs 2.25 crores on its fourth day.

