Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film is neck-to-neck with Skanda

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Chandramukhi 2 released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Nikita Thakkar

All about Chandramukhi 2

The film starring Kangana Ranaut is a sequel to 2005's hit film Chandramukhi. It is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Chandramukhi 2 cast

Chandramukhi 2 stars Raghava Lawrence in a key role apart from Kangana Ranaut.

Chandramukhi 2 box office

Given the buzz, Chandramukhi 2 was expected to make massive money at the box office.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 5

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 4.50 crores on day 5. These are early estimates.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 4

On its fourth day, i.e., first Monday, the film made Rs 6.8 crores at the box office.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report shows decline

Though Chandramukhi 2 had a decent opening day at the box office, the numbers have been on the decline.

Chandramukhi 2 total collection

The total collection of Chandramukhi 2 is said to be Rs 28.95 crores.

Competition from Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 seems to be facing a tough competition from Skanda that stars Ram Pothineni in leading role.

Skanda BO report - Day 5

On day 5, Skanda made Rs 4.9 crores as per reports.

Skanda BO report - Total collection

Skanda's total collection by the end of five days is Rs 33.7 crores.

Skanda vs Chandramukhi 2

Skanda and Chandramukhi 2 are having a neck-to-neck competition at the box office and it is visible through numbers.

Chandramukhi 2 to take lead?

Currently, Kangana Ranaut starrer is running slightly behind Skanda. Will it take the lead in the coming days?

