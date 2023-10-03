Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film is neck-to-neck with Skanda

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Chandramukhi 2 released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
The film starring Kangana Ranaut is a sequel to 2005's hit film Chandramukhi. It is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 stars Raghava Lawrence in a key role apart from Kangana Ranaut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the buzz, Chandramukhi 2 was expected to make massive money at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 4.50 crores on day 5. These are early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its fourth day, i.e., first Monday, the film made Rs 6.8 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Chandramukhi 2 had a decent opening day at the box office, the numbers have been on the decline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Chandramukhi 2 is said to be Rs 28.95 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 seems to be facing a tough competition from Skanda that stars Ram Pothineni in leading role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 5, Skanda made Rs 4.9 crores as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Skanda's total collection by the end of five days is Rs 33.7 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Skanda and Chandramukhi 2 are having a neck-to-neck competition at the box office and it is visible through numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, Kangana Ranaut starrer is running slightly behind Skanda. Will it take the lead in the coming days?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
