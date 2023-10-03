Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut movie to earn as much as Jawan

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer horror comedy movie Chandramukhi 2 is slowly and gradually minting money owing to Jawan, Fukrey 3 and Skanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
On its first Monday, Chandramukhi 2 did a business of Rs 4.55 crore as per sacnilk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The numbers are going to take a hit further if the early trends are anything to go by.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the movie is likely to make a business of Rs 3 crore on its first Tuesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early estimates, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 3 crore on day 27. The numbers match Kangana Ranaut starrer's figure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 and Skanda's release have affected the business of Chandramukhi 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 is likely to mint Rs 5 crore on Tuesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Pothineni starrer Skanda is doing slightly better than Chandramukhi 2. As per early estimates, the movie can earn around Rs 3.75 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer is doing good business in Tamil Nadu and APTG compared to other regions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collections thus far for the Kangana Ranaut starrer will be Rs 32 crores as per early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie had an occupancy of 11.91% on day 6 for the Tamil version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana and Lawrence's sequel had an overall 18.13% occupancy on day 6 for the Telugu version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
