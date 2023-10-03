Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut movie to earn as much as Jawan

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer horror comedy movie Chandramukhi 2 is slowly and gradually minting money owing to Jawan, Fukrey 3 and Skanda.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 day 5 box office 

On its first Monday, Chandramukhi 2 did a business of Rs 4.55 crore as per sacnilk. 

Chandramukhi 2 to take a dip 

The numbers are going to take a hit further if the early trends are anything to go by. 

Chandramukhi 2 box office day 6 

As per reports, the movie is likely to make a business of Rs 3 crore on its first Tuesday. 

Chandramukhi 2 to be at par with Jawan

As per early estimates, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 3 crore on day 27. The numbers match Kangana Ranaut starrer's figure.

Tough fight 

Fukrey 3 and Skanda's release have affected the business of Chandramukhi 2. 

Fukrey 3 box office day collection 6

According to Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 is likely to mint Rs 5 crore on Tuesday. 

Skanda box office collection day 6

Ram Pothineni starrer Skanda is doing slightly better than Chandramukhi 2. As per early estimates, the movie can earn around Rs 3.75 crores. 

Chandramukhi 2 collections

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer is doing good business in Tamil Nadu and APTG compared to other regions. 

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6

The total collections thus far for the Kangana Ranaut starrer will be Rs 32 crores as per early estimates. 

Chandramukhi 2 Tamil occupancy 

The Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie had an occupancy of 11.91% on day 6 for the Tamil version.

Chandramukhi 2 Telugu occupancy 

Kangana and Lawrence's sequel had an overall 18.13% occupancy on day 6 for the Telugu version. 

