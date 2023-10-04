Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film dips to a new low, fever fizzles out?

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Chandramukhi 2 is witnessing a decline in BO numbers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 box office report

Kangana Ranaut recently featured in a Tamil film called Chandramukhi 2. It also released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

Chandramukhi 2 release date

The movie that also starred Raghava Lawrence in key role released on September 28, 2023.

Chandramukhi 2 gets extended weekend

The film released on a Thursday and it enjoyed an extended weekend as Monday was a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Day 6

Though the film took a good start at the box office, on it's sixth day, it witnessed a major drop. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, it made only Rs 2 crores on sixth day.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Major drop

On it's opening day, the film made Rs 8.25 crores. However, the numbers only witnessed a decline in the following days.

Chandramukhi 2 BO report - Total Collection

By the end of sixth day, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 31 crores in total.

Chandramukhi 2 reviews

As the film made it to the theatres, the film received a mixed reaction from the audience. Many liked Kangana Ranaut's performance.

Comparisons to original Chandramukhi

Given that Chandramukhi 2 is a remake, there were a lot of comparisons between the two film. The first film starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

Stiff competition for Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 received stiff competition from Skanda, The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3.

Skanda box office collection

On its sixth day, Skanda made a little more than Chandramukhi 2. As per the report, it made Rs 2.75 crores but these are early estimates.

Skanda BO collection -Total

In six days, Skanda has made Rs 36.45 crores approximately at the box office.

Skanda in the lead

Skanda currently is leading as it has made more than Chandramukhi 2.

