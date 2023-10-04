Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film dips to a new low, fever fizzles out?

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Chandramukhi 2 is witnessing a decline in BO numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Kangana Ranaut recently featured in a Tamil film called Chandramukhi 2. It also released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages.
The movie that also starred Raghava Lawrence in key role released on September 28, 2023.
The film released on a Thursday and it enjoyed an extended weekend as Monday was a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti.
Though the film took a good start at the box office, on it's sixth day, it witnessed a major drop. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, it made only Rs 2 crores on sixth day.
On it's opening day, the film made Rs 8.25 crores. However, the numbers only witnessed a decline in the following days.
By the end of sixth day, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 31 crores in total.
As the film made it to the theatres, the film received a mixed reaction from the audience. Many liked Kangana Ranaut's performance.
Given that Chandramukhi 2 is a remake, there were a lot of comparisons between the two film. The first film starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika.
Chandramukhi 2 received stiff competition from Skanda, The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3.
On its sixth day, Skanda made a little more than Chandramukhi 2. As per the report, it made Rs 2.75 crores but these are early estimates.
In six days, Skanda has made Rs 36.45 crores approximately at the box office.
Skanda currently is leading as it has made more than Chandramukhi 2.
