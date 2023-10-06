Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 8: Kangana Ranaut film set to become the biggest of her career

Chandramukhi 2 is on a success run, bit will face tough competition at the box office from new movies.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

About Chandramukhi 2

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles, the horror-comedy released in theatres last week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Critics verdict

The film opened to negative reviews from the critics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sequel to superhit film

Directed by P. Basu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika’s Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 8

On day 8 of its theatrical release, Chandramukhi 2 earned nearly Rs 1.70 crore in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 total box office collection

The total box office collection of Chandramukhi 2 stands at Rs 34.55 crore in India. Globally, the film has earned Rs 45 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana strikes gold

Chandramukhi 2 is set to become one of the highest grossers in Kangana’s film career so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 OTT rights

The OTT rights to Chandramukhi 2 were sold to digital streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 8 crore, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tough competition at the box office

The film will face a tough competition at the box office with new releases including Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and The Exorcist: Believer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 3 on the cards?

Reportedly, Rajinikanth expressed his interest in being a part of Chandramukhi 3 but added that it will depend upon the response Chandramukhi 2 gets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 plot

The film revolves around a family who mistakenly awakens the spirits of Chandramukhi who wants to take revenge on Raja Vetaiyaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Bollywood films that were called anti Pakistan

 

 Find Out More