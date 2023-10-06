Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 9 early estimates of Kangana Ranaut film 

Will Kangana Ranaut starrer crash in front of new releases or will it stand strong?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 week 1 collections

Chandramukhi 2 earned Rs Rs 34.5 crore nett in all languages 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 week 1 worldwide collection

As per Sacnilk, Chandramukhi 2 grossed Rs 40.5 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 8

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 earned Rs 1.55 crore on day 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office day 9 

The Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie is likely to take a hit in the Hindi market with three new releases. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar has a loyal fanbase in the country. The subject is very interesting and fans are excited. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj day 1 box office 

As per Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar movie is likely to earn Rs 3.50 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming 

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebs starrer is out in cinemas from today. It might open to Rs 1 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dono movie 

Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono released on 5th October. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda box office collection day 9  

As per the early estimates in Sacnilk, Ram Pothineni's Skanda might earn Rs 50 lakhs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 9 

The multi-starrer comedy movie is likely to earn Rs 1.50 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan movie survives but earns less than Fukrey 3 on day 30. It is likely to make Rs 1.20 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office 

While the movie is faring decently in Tamil and Telugu languages, the new releases might impact the business of Kangana Ranaut movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fight, advance booking and more updates

 

 Find Out More