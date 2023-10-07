Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 9: Kangana Ranaut film braves new releases to complete a milestone

Chandramukhi 2 has a good run at the box office in week 1.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 release

The sequel to 2005 release, Chandramukhi 2 released on September 28. The date that was earlier reserved by Salaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 cast

The film has Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence playing the leading roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 story

It is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Raghava Lawrence is a psychiatrist who solves the case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 Box office

The film that release in multiple languages is doing well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 BO - Day 9

As reported by Bollywoodmoviereviews.com, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 65 lakhs at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 BO sees a dip

The film has now entered the second week and it is natural that it is witnessing a gradual dip in its box office numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 reaches a milestone

Chandramukhi 2 is now very close to Rs 50 crore mark. It has registered itself in the hit films list of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 braces competition

Chandramukhi 2 now has competition from Mission Raniganj and other films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar has made it to the theatres a week after Chandramukhi 2's release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming also released on October 6 in around 800 screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clash with Skanda

Chandramukhi 2 also clashed with Telugu movie Skanda that released on September 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 is a winner

After series of flops, Kangana Ranaut surely is back on the map with Chandramukhi 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Akshay Fans Troll Shehnaaz trends as Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming clash at the box office

 

 Find Out More