Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 9: Kangana Ranaut film braves new releases to complete a milestone

Chandramukhi 2 has a good run at the box office in week 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
The sequel to 2005 release, Chandramukhi 2 released on September 28. The date that was earlier reserved by Salaar.
The film has Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence playing the leading roles.
It is about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Raghava Lawrence is a psychiatrist who solves the case.
The film that release in multiple languages is doing well at the box office.
As reported by Bollywoodmoviereviews.com, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 65 lakhs at the box office.
The film has now entered the second week and it is natural that it is witnessing a gradual dip in its box office numbers.
Chandramukhi 2 is now very close to Rs 50 crore mark. It has registered itself in the hit films list of 2023.
Chandramukhi 2 now has competition from Mission Raniganj and other films.
Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar has made it to the theatres a week after Chandramukhi 2's release.
Thank You For Coming also released on October 6 in around 800 screens.
Chandramukhi 2 also clashed with Telugu movie Skanda that released on September 8.
After series of flops, Kangana Ranaut surely is back on the map with Chandramukhi 2.
