Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Top 10 reasons why fans are loving Kangana Ranaut film

Chandramukhi 2 box office: Kangana Ranaut is winning accolades for her latest release along with Raghava Lawrence. Here's what hit the right chord.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Kangana Ranaut strikes gold with Chandramukhi 2

After a long time, Kangana Ranaut witnessed box office success and is being hailed for her performance.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 10

The film has hit 50 crore mark and had a decent opening of 12.25 crore.

Sequel: A hit Formula

Making a sequel these days means a sure-shot box office hit, and Chandramukhi 2 is another proof.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence

Both actors are being highly praised for their performances as they hit the right chord with the audience.

Most-awaited flick

After the smashing Chandramukhi, the sequel has been one of the most-awaited films.

Good publicity by Rajinikanth

The South superstar loved the film and hailed the actor and director, that only gave it a boost.

Rajinikanth's interest in Chandramukhi 3

It is reported that the superstar is interested to return in the third instalment.

Horror comedy is much loved

Kangana and Raghava's film genre, horror-comedy, is something that never fails to attract audience.

Who's better?

Kangana Ranaut's performance is loved by fans, but they wanted to compare her with Jyothika from Part 1. That curiosity also added to the footfalls.

Interesting storyline

Chandramukhi 2 story left the audience hooked and intrigued that has worked in its favour.

Not much competition in the south market

Chandramukhi 2 managed to prevail at the box office as there were no other big releases except for Skanda, which had a different audience.

Jyothika loved Kangana as Chandramukhi

Interestingly, Jyothika was very impressed with Kangana Ranaut replacing her in the film.

