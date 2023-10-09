Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Top 10 reasons why fans are loving Kangana Ranaut film

Chandramukhi 2 box office: Kangana Ranaut is winning accolades for her latest release along with Raghava Lawrence. Here's what hit the right chord.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
After a long time, Kangana Ranaut witnessed box office success and is being hailed for her performance.
The film has hit 50 crore mark and had a decent opening of 12.25 crore.
Making a sequel these days means a sure-shot box office hit, and Chandramukhi 2 is another proof.
Both actors are being highly praised for their performances as they hit the right chord with the audience.
After the smashing Chandramukhi, the sequel has been one of the most-awaited films.
The South superstar loved the film and hailed the actor and director, that only gave it a boost.
It is reported that the superstar is interested to return in the third instalment.
Kangana and Raghava's film genre, horror-comedy, is something that never fails to attract audience.
Kangana Ranaut's performance is loved by fans, but they wanted to compare her with Jyothika from Part 1. That curiosity also added to the footfalls.
Chandramukhi 2 story left the audience hooked and intrigued that has worked in its favour.
Chandramukhi 2 managed to prevail at the box office as there were no other big releases except for Skanda, which had a different audience.
Interestingly, Jyothika was very impressed with Kangana Ranaut replacing her in the film.
