Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, Jawan and other movies' box office collection latest update

As Jawan is dominating the box office here is a collection of other movies running in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
After the success of Jawan and Gadar 2 new movies like Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3 were released.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s the latest box office collection of all the movies currently running in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 nett box office collection is Rs 524.8 crore and RS 684.8 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has collected nett Rs 587.17 crore in India and Rs 1043 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s horror comedy flick has collected Rs 12.6 crore in India and Rs 17.8 crore as worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 worldwide collection is Rs 22.7 crore while India collection is Rs 19.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri’s film made a business of Rs 2.15 crore worldwide of which Rs 1.75 crore is from India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boyapati Srinus’s latest film has made a business of Rs 22.55 crore worldwide and Rs 22.55 crore and only from India it is Rs 16.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal’s film has earned Rs 5.17 crore in India and Rs 6.1 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty new movie struggled to earn Rs 1.84 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!