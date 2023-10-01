Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, Jawan and other movies' box office collection latest update

As Jawan is dominating the box office here is a collection of other movies running in theaters.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 01, 2023

New releases

After the success of Jawan and Gadar 2 new movies like Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3 were released.

Box office collection

Here’s the latest box office collection of all the movies currently running in theaters.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 nett box office collection is Rs 524.8 crore and RS 684.8 crore across the world.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has collected nett Rs 587.17 crore in India and Rs 1043 crore worldwide.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut’s horror comedy flick has collected Rs 12.6 crore in India and Rs 17.8 crore as worldwide collection.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 worldwide collection is Rs 22.7 crore while India collection is Rs 19.7 crore.

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri’s film made a business of Rs 2.15 crore worldwide of which Rs 1.75 crore is from India.

Skanda

Boyapati Srinus’s latest film has made a business of Rs 22.55 crore worldwide and Rs 22.55 crore and only from India it is Rs 16.55 crore.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal’s film has earned Rs 5.17 crore in India and Rs 6.1 crore worldwide.

Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty new movie struggled to earn Rs 1.84 crore.

