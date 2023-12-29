Chandramukhi 2, Japan and other Top 10 worst Tamil and Telugu movies of 2023
Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut couldn't live up to the expectations set by the original Chandramukhi movie.
Japan failed to engage with the audience and the characters at the start with an already cliche story.
Iraivan had a strong cast and looked all set for success but problems behind the screen failed the movie.
The Rom-com movie, Let's Get Married set up a promising premise, but the punches didn’t deliver as we’d like them to.
Pizza 3 was the third installment in the horror movie which failed to provide the viewers with a scary experience.
Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda was a rom-com that touched on a controversial topic of religion, disappointing viewers with poor performances.
Shakuntlam was a sci-fi movie that relied heavily on its VFX which didn’t pay off.
Agent, Akhil Akkineni's film failed to live up to the hype, burdened by numerous characters.
Chiranjeevi's attempt at a remake of Bholaa Shankar didn't turn out too good due to the dated storyline.
Custody suffered from repetitive storytelling, messy screenplay, and an overflow of characters.
