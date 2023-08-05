Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut's first look out; here are the most impressive looks of the Bollywood queen

Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatile roles and distinctive looks in Bollywood movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Chandrumukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut’s first look from her upcoming new movie Chandramukhi 2 is out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 look

Her looks showcase the royalness and intensity of her character as a queen in this horror flick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manikarnika

Kangana's regal and warrior-like looks as Rani Laxmibai showcased her strength and determination

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut showcased her colours as feisty Tanuja Trivedi with bold personality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

Kangana Ranaut is a simple girl turning to a confident independent woman after her solo honeymoon trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut’s looks reflect a lot about her character as a struggling model to a successful diva

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is unmatchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangster

In her debut film, Kangana's casual and subdued looks aptly conveyed the vulnerability and complexity of her character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raaz The Mystery Continues

Kangana’s look reflected the mysterious and intensity of character in this horror flick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhaam Dhoom

Kangana’s look in her debut Tamil film reflects the simplicity of her character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish 3

Kangana's looks added authenticity to her character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut played the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in this biographical drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before OMG 2 take a look at box office day wise collection of Akshay Kumar's OMG

 

 Find Out More