Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence horror comedy gets its release date 

Kangana Ranaut starrer new movie Chandramukhi 2 is ready to release on OTT platform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
Chandramukhi 2 was released on September 28. The horror-comedy movie is a sequel to the hit Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence movie will be released on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in 123Telugu.com, Chandramukhi 2 is going to release on 26th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hype around the horror comedy movie down in the South has been quite high as compared to the buzz amongst Hindi audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As far as box office collection is concerned, despite the much fanfare, Chandramukhi 2 could not convert the hype into business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 8.25 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacnilk states that the Kangana Ranaut starrer movie earned Rs 39.21 crore nett in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The worldwide box office collection of Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie is around Rs 54.1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is going to come to the OTT platform within a month of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is only likely to work in favour of the makers since the film is still fresh and hence, it could attract the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Halloween is also coming up, what do you say, is Chandramukhi 2 on your binge list?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
