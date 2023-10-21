Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence horror comedy gets its release date 

Kangana Ranaut starrer new movie Chandramukhi 2 is ready to release on OTT platform.

Shivani Pawaskar

Oct 21, 2023

Horror comedy release date 

Chandramukhi 2 was released on September 28. The horror-comedy movie is a sequel to the hit Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. 

Chandramukhi 2 OTT platform 

The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence movie will be released on Netflix. 

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release date 

As per a report in 123Telugu.com, Chandramukhi 2 is going to release on 26th October 2023. 

Chandramukhi 2 buzz 

The hype around the horror comedy movie down in the South has been quite high as compared to the buzz amongst Hindi audiences. 

Chandramukhi 2 business 

As far as box office collection is concerned, despite the much fanfare, Chandramukhi 2 could not convert the hype into business. 

Chandramukhi 2 opening day collection 

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 8.25 crores on day 1. 

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection India 

Sacnilk states that the Kangana Ranaut starrer movie earned Rs 39.21 crore nett in India. 

Chandramukhi 2 worldwide box office 

The worldwide box office collection of Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie is around Rs 54.1 crore. 

Chandramukhi 2 digital premiere 

The film is going to come to the OTT platform within a month of release. 

In favour 

This is only likely to work in favour of the makers since the film is still fresh and hence, it could attract the audience. 

Chandramukhi 2 

Since Halloween is also coming up, what do you say, is Chandramukhi 2 on your binge list? 

