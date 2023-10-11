Chandramukhi Box Office: Kangana Ranaut gets respite from lean phase; here's how it will help Tejas

Chandramukhi Box Office: Kangana Ranaut ends her streak of flops with the P Vasu and Raghava Lawrence film. This is the perfect situation she needed before the release of TejasSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's film has made Rs 50 crores at the box office
This is a huge relief for Kangana Ranaut after a spate of flops
Theatre audiences liked the work of Kangana Ranaut in the movie
The publicity around Chandramukhi 2 was largely positive which is a great sign
People who came to watch Raghava Lawrence liked Kangana Ranaut as well
This is a better outing for the actress in the South after Thalaivi
The film brought the actress back into the limelight in a good manner
It was a decent comeback before her solo Hindi film Tejas
Kangana Ranaut had been in the news for all non-work related news, Chandramukhi 2 changed that helping Tejas
Audience feels she has aced the role of a fierce fighter pilot Tejas Gill
Kangana Ranaut has her home production Emergency coming up. These two films could hold the key for a good response
