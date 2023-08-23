Are aliens for real? Top 10 films that made us believe they do

On the day of Chandrayaan landing on the moon, here's looking at the movies that sold us the concept of extraterrestrial life and aliensSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Aamir Khan played the very affable alien, PK. He made us believe that Aliens are just like humans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who wouldn't want to join the Guardians and save the world and galaxy from all kinds of aliens with those super cool weapons?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer had a mix of emotions, aliens and thrilling action-packed in one movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone wanted a friend like Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jadoo continued his magic and passed it on to Krrish. The mutants in Krrish 3 brought something new to Indian films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakesh Roshan is waiting for the return of the flourishing times of Indian industry to make Krrish 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar was a revolution in sci-fi films. James Cameron made one want to join the beautiful alien world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez played the gorgeous alien in Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan starrer. It was her debut movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Star Wars franchise has so many extraterrestrial beings that you'd be a nerd fan forever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MIB has woven some menacing aliens intent on destroying Earth with comedy. Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson rule this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the cult movies by Christopher Nolan. Interstellar is set in a dystopian world wherein astronauts look for a new home away from Earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Resident Evil is packed with action, horror and aliens that will give you nightmares for days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
