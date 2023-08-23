Are aliens for real? Top 10 films that made us believe they do

On the day of Chandrayaan landing on the moon, here's looking at the movies that sold us the concept of extraterrestrial life and aliens

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

PK

Aamir Khan played the very affable alien, PK. He made us believe that Aliens are just like humans.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Who wouldn't want to join the Guardians and save the world and galaxy from all kinds of aliens with those super cool weapons?  

Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer had a mix of emotions, aliens and thrilling action-packed in one movie. 

Jadoo mania 

Everyone wanted a friend like Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya, no? 

Krrish

Jadoo continued his magic and passed it on to Krrish. The mutants in Krrish 3 brought something new to Indian films.

Krrish 4 

Rakesh Roshan is waiting for the return of the flourishing times of Indian industry to make Krrish 4.

Avatar

Avatar was a revolution in sci-fi films. James Cameron made one want to join the beautiful alien world. 

Aladin

Jacqueline Fernandez played the gorgeous alien in Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan starrer. It was her debut movie. 

Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise has so many extraterrestrial beings that you'd be a nerd fan forever. 

MIB

MIB has woven some menacing aliens intent on destroying Earth with comedy. Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson rule this one. 

Interstellar

One of the cult movies by Christopher Nolan. Interstellar is set in a dystopian world wherein astronauts look for a new home away from Earth. 

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is packed with action, horror and aliens that will give you nightmares for days. 

