Chandrayaan 3: Top 10 Bollywood songs that talk about chaand and romance

Moon, or chaand as we fondly call it, has found a way in many Bollywood songs. Take a look at the best.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Song from Vicky and Sara from the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ (2023).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soulful song from Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Rowdy Rathore’ released in 2012.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film ‘2 States’ released in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A proposal song from Aamir and Kajol's film ‘Fanaa’ released in 2006.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a fun number from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ (2003).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samir Aftab and Tamannah starred in this song from the film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ released in 2005.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Ranbir and Sonam film ‘Saawariya’ (2007).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Aishwarya song from the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!