Chandrayaan 3: Top 10 Bollywood songs that talk about chaand and romance

Moon, or chaand as we fondly call it, has found a way in many Bollywood songs. Take a look at the best.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Tere Vaaste

Song from Vicky and Sara from the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ (2023).

Chandaniya Chhup JaaNa Re

Soulful song from Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Rowdy Rathore’ released in 2012.

Chaandaniya

From Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film ‘2 States’ released in 2014.

Chaand Sifarish

A proposal song from Aamir and Kajol's film ‘Fanaa’ released in 2006.

Chanda Mama So Gaye

This is a fun number from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ (2003).

Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra

Samir Aftab and Tamannah starred in this song from the film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ released in 2005.

Yoon Shabnami

From Ranbir and Sonam film ‘Saawariya’ (2007).

Chaand Chupa Badal Mein

Salman and Aishwarya song from the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999).

