Chandrayaan 3: Top 8 Indian movies on Space to watch as ISRO launches 3rd lunar mission
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
ISRO is all set to launch its 3rd Lunar Mission - Chandrayaan 3.
All eyes are on Chandrayaan 3 as everyone has high hopes.
Mission Mangal is one of the films to watch to add to this excitement.
Rocketry-The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan is also a must-watch.
Antariksham 9000 KMPH starring Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari is about an astronaut who goes on a special mission.
Koi Mil Gaya is all about humans bonding with an alien.
Chand Par Chadayee made in 1967 is about a group of astronauts going to the moon.
Kalai Arasi is said to be the first Indian movie that had a concept revolving around aliens.
Tamil sci-fi movie Tik Tik Tik is about asteroids hitting the planet.
Cargo story is set on a spaceship named Pushpak 634A. It is a Post Death Transition service.
