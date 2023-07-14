Chandrayaan 3: Top 8 Indian movies on Space to watch as ISRO launches 3rd lunar mission

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

ISRO is all set to launch its 3rd Lunar Mission - Chandrayaan 3.

All eyes are on Chandrayaan 3 as everyone has high hopes.

Mission Mangal is one of the films to watch to add to this excitement.

Rocketry-The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan is also a must-watch.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH starring Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari is about an astronaut who goes on a special mission.

Koi Mil Gaya is all about humans bonding with an alien.

Chand Par Chadayee made in 1967 is about a group of astronauts going to the moon.

Kalai Arasi is said to be the first Indian movie that had a concept revolving around aliens.

Tamil sci-fi movie Tik Tik Tik is about asteroids hitting the planet.

Cargo story is set on a spaceship named Pushpak 634A. It is a Post Death Transition service.

