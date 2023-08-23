Chandrayaan 3: Top Bollywood films on space mission to watch on OTT

Here are 9 Bollywood films on space missions you can watch on OTT.

Mission Mangal (Disney+ Hotstar)

This film portrays the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission and the team of scientists behind it.

Kalai Arasi (Sun Nxt)

This is the first Indian space film, which was directed by A. Kasilingam, released in 1963.

Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)

The story of Rocket Boys is inspired on the lives of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.

Mangalyaan: India's Mission To Mars (Disney+ Hotstar)

This documentary explores the details of India's first expedition to Mars, a 650 million kilometre journey.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Amazon Prime Video)

The film narrates the true story of the scientist Narayan Nambi, who took India’s space exploration to new heights.

Koi mil gaya (Zee5 or Prime video)

The film shows the story of an alien who was left behind on earth while travelling from space and Hrithik Roshan helps him to go back.

Cargo (Netflix)

It is a science fiction film with a story set on the spacecraft Pushpak 634A .

Tik Tik Tik (Disney+Hotstar)

This is a tamil film which shows how scientists get prepared when asteroids will strike the earth.

Zero (Netflix)

Shah Rukh's character Baua goes on a space mission to Mars to prove his worth and love for Anushka Sharma.

