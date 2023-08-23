Chandrayaan 3: Top Bollywood films on space mission to watch on OTT

Here are 9 Bollywood films on space missions you can watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
This film portrays the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission and the team of scientists behind it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the first Indian space film, which was directed by A. Kasilingam, released in 1963.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Rocket Boys is inspired on the lives of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This documentary explores the details of India's first expedition to Mars, a 650 million kilometre journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film narrates the true story of the scientist Narayan Nambi, who took India’s space exploration to new heights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows the story of an alien who was left behind on earth while travelling from space and Hrithik Roshan helps him to go back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a science fiction film with a story set on the spacecraft Pushpak 634A .Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a tamil film which shows how scientists get prepared when asteroids will strike the earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh's character Baua goes on a space mission to Mars to prove his worth and love for Anushka Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
