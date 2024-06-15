Chandu Champion day 1 box office collection: Here's where Kartik Aaryan's movie stands
Nishant
| Jun 15, 2024
Chandu Champion was finally released on theatres on June 14, the Kartik Aaryan movie is an inspirational biopic of Murlikant Petkar.
On the first day of its release, the movie has made around ₹4.75 crores, let’s take a look at where it stands among the rest of Kartik Aaryan movies.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in 2022 was his most successful movie with first day collections of ₹14.11 Crore.
Love Aaj Kal surprisingly takes second spot with first day collection of ₹12 Crore.
Satya Prem Ki Katha, released last year had the first day collections of ₹9.25 Crore.
Pati Patni Aur Woh, the rom-com drama had first day collection of ₹9.10 Crore.
Luka Chuppi, one of the most famous releases of the actor collected ₹8.01 Crore on the first day.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 collected ₹6.80 Crore on its first day in theatres.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected about ₹6.42 Crore on the first day.
Shehzada, another last year release which managed to collect ₹6 Crore on the first day.
