Chandu Champion: Meet Murlikant Petkar on whom Kartik Aaryan's film is based on
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 20, 2024
Kartik Aaryan stars in Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is all set to be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.
Petkar survived nine bullet wounds during the 1965 war against Pakistan and went on to win gold at the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.
Aaryan portrays Petkar in the film, showcasing his journey from injury to becoming a Paralympic champion.
The first-look posters, featuring Aaryan generated positive buzz, highlighting the actor's transformation for the role.
Unlike traditional photoshoots, the poster was shot candidly by Kabir Khan to capture a real and natural portrayal of Aaryan in character.
Khan opted for a natural approach, capturing Aaryan's boxing sequence filming to create an authentic poster.
As per the Sources reveal that Aaryan was deeply immersed in his character during the poster shoot, adding to the authenticity of the image.
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, promising a compelling portrayal of Petkar's inspiring story.
