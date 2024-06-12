Chandu Champion star cast salary: Kartik Aaryan and more members earned THIS amount?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
Chandu Champion, an eagerly expected and highly anticipated Bollywood sports drama film, stars Kartik Aaryan.
The movie, which is helmed by well-known director Kabir Khan, is scheduled to open in theaters.
With the movie's release rapidly approaching, let's examine the budget and cast salaries.
Chandu Champion was reportedly produced with a budget estimate of between Rs. 70 and Rs. 140 crores.
It is believed that Kartik Aaryan is charging around Rs 25 crore to play "Murlikant Petkar."
According to reports, Vijay Raaz demanded Rs 70 lakhs.
Actor Rajpal Yadav reportedly demanded Rs 2 Crore for the film in addition to Kartik.
In addition, Yashpak Sharma, Palak Lalwani, and Bhuvan Arora have all charged between 20 and 30 lakhs for the movie.
