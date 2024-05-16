Chandu Champion to Mr & Mrs Mahi: Top 10 most awaited Hindi movies right now
Nikita Thakkar
| May 16, 2024
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao is releasing on May 31. It is a romantic sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma.
Bhaiyya ji starring Manoj Bajpayee is expected to release on May 24.
Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Campion is a biographical drama about India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Releasing on June 14.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD is going to release on June 27, 2024. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year.
Fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Even the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film is awaited by fans. It is releasing on August 15.
Pushpa 2 is clashing with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's Singham Again. Both the films are expected to do wonders at BO.
The second instalment of Stree is going to release on August 30.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is going to hit theatres in Diwali this year. Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba and entertain the fans.
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's movie Jigra is going to release on September 27, 2024. The story revolves around sibling bonding.
The multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle is going to have a heavy dose of comedy. The movie will be a treat for fans in December.
