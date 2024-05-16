Chandu Champion to Mr & Mrs Mahi: Top 10 most awaited Hindi movies right now

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao is releasing on May 31. It is a romantic sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaiyya ji starring Manoj Bajpayee is expected to release on May 24.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Campion is a biographical drama about India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Releasing on June 14.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD is going to release on June 27, 2024. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Even the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film is awaited by fans. It is releasing on August 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 is clashing with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's Singham Again. Both the films are expected to do wonders at BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second instalment of Stree is going to release on August 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is going to hit theatres in Diwali this year. Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba and entertain the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's movie Jigra is going to release on September 27, 2024. The story revolves around sibling bonding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle is going to have a heavy dose of comedy. The movie will be a treat for fans in December.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies on OTT based on famous inspiring women of India

 

 Find Out More