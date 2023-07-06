Chandu Champion: Who is Chandu on whom the Kartik Aaryan film is inspired?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Kartik Aryan shared the first poster of his upcoming sports drama named Chandu Champion.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion will be released in theaters on 14th June 2024.

Kartik Aryan's upcoming movie Chandu Champion is based on a true story.

Chandu Champion is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up."

Kartik Aryan will be playing the title role i.e. Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion is about living legend, an unknown hero.

The makers have reportedly zeroed in on the title.

The team has already started shooting for 'Chandu Champion' and it will be shot over the next six months.

The makers are hoping to release the film o Eid al-Adha, June 2024.

Though the film is a sports drama, it does have a lot of VFX work.

The makers have kept sufficient time for post-production.

Apparently, Sajid and Kabir felt that this was an apt title for the film.

