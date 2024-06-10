Charamsukh, The Trail actress Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide: All you need to know
Nishant
| Jun 10, 2024
Bollywood actress and Kajol's co-star from The Trial, Noor Malabika Das, was found dead in her Mumbai residence.
The police have ruled her death as a suicide and are continuing their investigation into the case.
Neighbors reported a foul smell near her Lokhandwala apartment, prompting them to inform the Oshiwara Police.
Upon entering, the police found her body in a decomposed state, hanging from a ceiling fan.
The police contacted Malabika’s family, who had left for their native place two weeks prior. Her last rites were conducted on 9th June.
Noor Malabika Das hailed from Assam and had appeared in several Hindi web series, including Dekhi Undekhi, Walkman, Charamsukh, and more.
Actor Aloknath Pathak, a close friend of Noor, expressed his sadness, noting that he had worked with her in many projects.
Noor was living alone in a rented flat in Mumbai after her family had gone back to their village a week before her death.
In her last Instagram post, Noor shared a reflective and poetic message about her identity and self-perception, hinting at various emotional states.
