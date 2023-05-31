Top Bollywood stars get cute nicknames by Chat GPT

Chat GPT has revealed your favourite Bollywood stars nicknames. Here, have a look at it here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Chat GPT named Ranbir Kapoor as Charming Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone has been called Dimple Queen by Chat GPT.
Aamir Khan has been called as Mastermind Khan by Chat GPT.
Chat GPT calls Anushka Sharma Boss Lady.
Ayushmann Khurrana has been called as Versatile Vibe.
Shahid Kapoor has been addressed as Dancing Dynamo.
Priyanka Chopra is the Global Diva.
Ranveer Singh has been called as Unstoppable Energizer.
Alia Bhatt is called as Cuteness Overload by Chat GPT.
Varun Dhawan has called Varun Dhawan as Dynamic Dhawan.
