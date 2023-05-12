Chat GPT picks Top 10 sexiest Bollywood male actors
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Hrithik Roshan is the sexiest Bollywood actor according to Chat GPT and has got a rating of 9/10.
Ranveer Singh came second on the list with 8/10 rating.
Shahid Kapoor got 8/10 according to Chat GPT.
Varun Dhawan was rated 7/10 by Chat GPT.
Student Of The Year star Sidharth Malhotra was rated 7/10 by Chat GPT.
Ranbir Kapoor was sixth on the list with 8/10 rating.
Vicky Kaushal, the Punjabi msn got 8/10 rating.
Tiger Shroff, the hottie got a rating of 7/10.
John Abraham was rated 7/10.
Ayushmann Khurrana was last on the list with a rating of 7/10.
