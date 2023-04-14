ChatGPT names top 10 starkids who have the potential to rule Bollywood

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan definitely has the potential to rule Bollywood in future.

The Archies star Suhana Khan too is on the list.

Janhvi Kapoor is already on the way to attain enormous fame.

Ananya Panday too has the potential to rule Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor is also making her big debut soon.

Sara Ali Khan already has a few hits in her kitty.

Ishaan Khatter has proved his mettle with films like Dhadak and more.

ChatGPT named Ahaan Pandey too as a starkid who has a potential to become big in Bollywood.

Alaviaa Jaaferi too can rule Bollywood, predicts ChatGPT.

Even though Navya Naveli Nanda has no interest in acting, her name is on the list too.

