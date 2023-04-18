ChatGPT picks the Top 10 real Pan India stars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Chat GPT pick Salman Khan as real Pan India star

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar has made a mark in Bollywood movies and gained popularity across India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun fame increased after blockbuster hit Pushpa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth is truly a Thalaivan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly a megastar of Indian Cinema

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan is serving Indian cinema for several years

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu has a fan following across India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Joseph popularly known as Thalapathy is also on the list

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas became a pan-India star after the success of Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV actresses turn beach babes in bikini

 

 Find Out More