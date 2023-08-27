ChatGPT reveals Top 10 Indian actresses Americans find very hot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more are on this list.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 27, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

The Citadel star is a global sensation. She has made a name across Bollywood and Hollywood.

USA is home

Now, PeeCee is settled in the US with husband Nick Jonas.

Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass is hailed to be one of the most beautiful and talented divas in Bollywood.

Hollywood Debut

She made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Good looks run in her veins thanks to the Kapoor genes.

Alia Bhatt

Her youthful charm, versatility, and undeniable talent makes her all the more gorgeous.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 actress can make many go weak in the knees with her sizzling persona.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Ponniyin Selvan star has held the Miss World crown so no surprises here!

Anushka Sharma

She is beauty with brains. Anushka Sharma is one of the finest in the industry.

Shraddha Kapoor

Her girl-next-door looks and infectious energy is loved by all.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranauat is bold, fierce and beautiful.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress has managed to impress many with her prolific performances.

