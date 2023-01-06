Chattriwali star Rakul Preet Singh's sea side vacay pics will give you wanderlust

Chattriwali actress Rakul Preet Singh is a beach baby. If you do not trust us, check out her vacation photos by the bay which is all things sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh posted stunning snaps of herself from her much-needed vacation in Thailand.
The actress was seen ringing in the new year by the bay and her holiday fashion was on point.
All we need is to go on a break on the beach for water surely has a calming effect on our different moods.
Rakul Preet was seen wearing a sexy orange dress and looked attractive like anything.
If you have a lot of stress in your life all you need is a vacation and beachy vibes.
Rakul is a fan of bikinis and loves to sport the same with aviators and red hair.
On the work front 2022, was a good year for the actress as she gave a lot of hit movies.
We love the way the diva is relaxing in the middle of the ocean.
The actress has Chattriwali releasing next on January 20 and the trailer looks all things interesting.
The diva delivered hit movies like Runway 34, Attack, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God.
