Check the highest-paid actors in South Korea in 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
With a total net worth of 117 million USD, Kim Soo Hyun is the highest paid and richest actor in the business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So Ji Sub, who is ranked number two, has an extraordinary net worth of 41 million USD.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Without Lee Jong Suk, an actor, philanthropist and model the list wouldn't be complete. Lee Jong Suk's net worth is 32 million USD.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most well-known actors is Lee Min Ho, who rose to fame, has a net worth of 26 million USD this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong Ki, with a net worth of 24 million USD, comes in fifth. His dramas "Descendants of the Sun" and "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" are regarded as masterpieces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hyun Bin is one of the wealthiest actors in the business and has a 21 million dollar net worth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seo Joon is without a doubt one of the wealthiest celebrities in the business today, having a net worth that matches that of veteran actor Hyun Bin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Seung Gi, who is well-known for his acting and singing, also made it onto the list of South Korea's wealthiest celebrities, with a net worth of more than 16 million USD.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur 3 Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal reveals exciting details on what to expect
Find Out More