Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Top 10 movies on OTT that capture the horror of natural calamities
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Natural disaster movies are one of the best ways to demonstrate the true power of cinematic magic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi’s film Tum Mile covers the floods of Mumbai which occurred in 2005.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kedarnath shows the floods of 2016 which happened in Uttarakhand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1970’s hit film Waqt showed how a family got separated because of an earthquake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che also has the earthquake of Gujarat (2001) as one of its plot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Critically acclaimed film Mother India depicts how the floods washed away the crops.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Impossible is another film which shows how a family gets separated because of the Tsunami.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geostorm is a science fiction film based on natural disasters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twister stands out for showing a group of storm chasers who actively drive toward tornadoes to study them
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal actress Tripti Dimri's bridal look will set your heart aflutter
Find Out More