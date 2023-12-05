Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Top 10 movies on OTT that capture the horror of natural calamities

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Natural disaster movies are one of the best ways to demonstrate the true power of cinematic magic.

Emraan Hashmi’s film Tum Mile covers the floods of Mumbai which occurred in 2005.

Kedarnath shows the floods of 2016 which happened in Uttarakhand.

1970’s hit film Waqt showed how a family got separated because of an earthquake.

Kai Po Che also has the earthquake of Gujarat (2001) as one of its plot.

Critically acclaimed film Mother India depicts how the floods washed away the crops.

The Impossible is another film which shows how a family gets separated because of the Tsunami.

Geostorm is a science fiction film based on natural disasters.

Twister stands out for showing a group of storm chasers who actively drive toward tornadoes to study them

