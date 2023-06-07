Bollywood movies that turn 10 in 2023; where to watch on OTT 

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express to Farhan Akhtar-Sonam Kapoor's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more movies that turn 10 in 2023 and can be binged watched on OTT.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry and tragic love story is available to watch on Amazon Prime. 

ABCD

Remo D'Souza directed a purely dance-based film that can be watched on Netflix.  

Race 2

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham starrer can be watched on Netflix. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The high on life film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in this one. Raanjhanaa can be watched on Jio Cinemas, Amazon Prime and Zee 5.  

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor starrer biographical drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is available on Disney + Hotstar. 

Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first film Ram Leela can be watched on Jio Cinemas and Amazon Prime.  

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer can be watched on Netflix. 

Nautanki Saala

Rom-com drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma and Gaelyn Mendonca can be watched on Disney + Hotstar.  

Special 26

The period heist thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and more can be watched on Jio Cinemas. 

Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan starrer Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Dhoom 3

Stream Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebs starrer on Amazon Prime.  

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh starrer can be watched on Netflix.  

Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's film, Krrish 3 is available on Amazon Prime and Sony Liv.

Fukrey

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Priya Anand, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's Fukrey is on Netflix.  

Go Goa Gone

Raj and DK's zombie action-comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and more is available on Amazon Prime Video.   

Boss

Akshay Kumar, Shiv Pandit, Mithun Chakraborty starrer Boss is on Netflix. 

R… Rajkumar

Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's rom-com actioner is available on Jio Cinemas. 

Ramaiya Vastavaiya 

Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan starrer rom-com by Prabhudeva can be watched on Zee5. 

The Lunchbox 

Irrfan and Nimrat Kaur film The Lunchbox is on Netflix and Amazon Prime. 

