Bollywood movies that turn 10 in 2023; where to watch on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express to Farhan Akhtar-Sonam Kapoor's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more movies that turn 10 in 2023 and can be binged watched on OTT.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023