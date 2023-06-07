Bollywood movies that turn 10 in 2023; where to watch on OTT 

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express to Farhan Akhtar-Sonam Kapoor's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more movies that turn 10 in 2023 and can be binged watched on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry and tragic love story is available to watch on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remo D'Souza directed a purely dance-based film that can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham starrer can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The high on life film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in this one. Raanjhanaa can be watched on Jio Cinemas, Amazon Prime and Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor starrer biographical drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is available on Disney + Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first film Ram Leela can be watched on Jio Cinemas and Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rom-com drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma and Gaelyn Mendonca can be watched on Disney + Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The period heist thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and more can be watched on Jio Cinemas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan starrer Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stream Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebs starrer on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh starrer can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's film, Krrish 3 is available on Amazon Prime and Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Priya Anand, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's Fukrey is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj and DK's zombie action-comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and more is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Shiv Pandit, Mithun Chakraborty starrer Boss is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's rom-com actioner is available on Jio Cinemas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan starrer rom-com by Prabhudeva can be watched on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irrfan and Nimrat Kaur film The Lunchbox is on Netflix and Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
