Chhath Puja 2023: Bhojpuri stars who celebrate the festival
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Several Bhojpuri actors actively celebrate Chhath Puja, a significant festival in the Bhojpuri-speaking regions.
Ravi Kishan actively participates in Chhath Puja celebrations.
Actor and singer Akshara Singh too partake in the celebration.
Manoj Tiwari is known for his dedication to Bhojpuri culture and festivals like Chhath Puja.
Bhojpuri singer Malini Awasthi also celebrates Chhath Puja.
Pawan Singh honors and celebrates Chhath Puja with enthusiasm.
Amrapali Dubey celebrates Chhath Puja with zeal and enthusiasm.
Rani Chatterjee shares her festive photos on social media every year.
Khesari Lal Yadav is often seen partaking in Chhath Puja festivities.
Dinesh Lal Yadav is involved in Chhath Puja celebrations and showcases the cultural significance through his work.
