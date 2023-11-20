Chhath Puja 2023: Bhojpuri stars who celebrate the festival

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Several Bhojpuri actors actively celebrate Chhath Puja, a significant festival in the Bhojpuri-speaking regions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Kishan actively participates in Chhath Puja celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor and singer Akshara Singh too partake in the celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Tiwari is known for his dedication to Bhojpuri culture and festivals like Chhath Puja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhojpuri singer Malini Awasthi also celebrates Chhath Puja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Singh honors and celebrates Chhath Puja with enthusiasm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrapali Dubey celebrates Chhath Puja with zeal and enthusiasm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Chatterjee shares her festive photos on social media every year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khesari Lal Yadav is often seen partaking in Chhath Puja festivities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dinesh Lal Yadav is involved in Chhath Puja celebrations and showcases the cultural significance through his work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage: Where, when to watch it – all you need to know

 

 Find Out More