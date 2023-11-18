Chhath Puja 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films based on Bihar to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Sehar is about a police officer who is after Gajraj Singh. The film is loosely based on encountered UP don Sriprakash Shukla. Watch on ZEE5.
Jai Gangaajal is about the dark underbellies of the state. Watch on ZEE5.
Maanjhi focuses on the issue of untouchability. Watch on Netflix.
Omkara is a film made on casteist equation among the gangsters in Bihar. Watch on Prime Video.
Gangs Of Wasseypur is about Sardar Khan who plans to seek revenge from Ramadhir Singh. Watch on Prime Video.
Gangaajal is about SP Amit Kumar sees the worst condition of Bihar through the eyes of an IPS officer. Watch on Prime Video.
Apharan is about a common man-turned-gangster. Watch on Prime Video.
Haasil film is about a university student leader who has his way with the system. Watch on Prime Video.
Shool is about the deep rooted corruption in the state. Watch on Prime Video.
Antardwand is about kidnapping a male and making him marry a girl. Watch on Prime Video.
