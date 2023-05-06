Top 10 celebs and their cute childhood pics
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
A glimpse from Janhvi Kapoor's tressured memory.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt was the cutest baby ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rnbir Kapoor had the best smile always.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani's childhood picture will make you go aww.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's picture with daddy dearest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's best picture with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan set sibling goals since childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood picture will make your day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor's chubby cheeks have our hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh was whacky since childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Skincare secrets of Bollywood actresses who are above 40
Find Out More