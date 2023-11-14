Children's Day: Top 10 movies to watch with your kids on OTT today

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Bhootnath is about friendship between a residing ghost and a kid. Watch on Prime Video.

Taare Zameen Par is about the life of an eight-year-old boy who suffers from, dyslexic. Watch on Netflix.

Makdee is about a young girl and her twin sister who reside in a small town along with a witch Watch on Hotstar.

Hawaa Hawaai is about a boy named Partho and his dream to skate. Watch on Hotstar.

Stanley Ka Dabba is about the life of school children and their teachers. Watch on Hotstar.

Mr. India is about a man's fight with Mogambo to save the lives of his adopted children. Watch on ZEE5.

Chillar Party is about kids who love to lead carefree lives. Available on Netflix.

King Uncle is about a man whose life changes after an orphan girl finds a father figure in him. Watch on Prime Video.

Koi... Mil Gaya is about an abnormal boy who gets blessed with special powers by an alien. Watch on Prime Video.

Chachi 420 is about a dancer who falls in love with a wealthy woman. Watch on Prime Video.

