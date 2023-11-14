Children's Day: Top 10 movies to watch with your kids on OTT today
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Bhootnath is about friendship between a residing ghost and a kid. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par is about the life of an eight-year-old boy who suffers from, dyslexic. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makdee is about a young girl and her twin sister who reside in a small town along with a witch Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hawaa Hawaai is about a boy named Partho and his dream to skate. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Ka Dabba is about the life of school children and their teachers. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. India is about a man's fight with Mogambo to save the lives of his adopted children. Watch on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chillar Party is about kids who love to lead carefree lives. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King Uncle is about a man whose life changes after an orphan girl finds a father figure in him. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi... Mil Gaya is about an abnormal boy who gets blessed with special powers by an alien. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chachi 420 is about a dancer who falls in love with a wealthy woman. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diwali 2023: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan light up Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's photo dump
Find Out More