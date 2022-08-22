Superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s delightful pictures

Sneak peek into Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s amazing pictures

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Support system

Ram Charan cheers for his father Chiranjeevi as they greet their fans

Source: Bollywood

Precious

Chiranjeevi is seen playing with baby Ram Charan and having fun with him

Source: Bollywood

A father’s follower

Ram Charan follows his father’s footsteps to attain success

Source: Bollywood

Sweeeeet

Little Ram Charan hugs his father while his father has a conversation with him

Source: Bollywood

A teacher and a student

Ram Charan listens to everything his father says, just like a good student

Source: Bollywood

On the sets

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi pose for a picture on the sets of Acharya

Source: Bollywood

A memory to cherish

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan look sharp in the picture

Source: Bollywood

