Chiranjeevi: Here's what makes Chiru the unbeatable Megastar

As Chiranjeevi turns a year older today, take a look how he became the pride of Telugu cinema, and the audiences.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Megastar

Chiranjeevi is fondly called Megastar by his fans for various reasons and is loved by fans of all age groups.

Role model to many

He is an inspiration to every youngster who wants to make it big in the industry.

Ethics

He follows ethics in every phase of life and taught the same to the young actors in his family.

First star to receive Rs 1 crore as remuneration

He is the first Indian actor to have received Rs 1 crore as a remuneration.

Master of Dance

He was the talk of the town all over the country, for his effortless and graceful dancing even at 68 years.

Pride of Telugu cinema

He is, and always will be the pride of Telugu cinema and the audiences forever.

Encourages talent

He is always open to work with new directors and believes that everyone should do.

Social service

Chiranjeevi runs a blood bank and charity service as well. He even helped film technicians and media during COVID by supplying daily needs.

