Chiranjeevi: Here's what makes Chiru the unbeatable Megastar

As Chiranjeevi turns a year older today, take a look how he became the pride of Telugu cinema, and the audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Chiranjeevi is fondly called Megastar by his fans for various reasons and is loved by fans of all age groups.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is an inspiration to every youngster who wants to make it big in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He follows ethics in every phase of life and taught the same to the young actors in his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the first Indian actor to have received Rs 1 crore as a remuneration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was the talk of the town all over the country, for his effortless and graceful dancing even at 68 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is, and always will be the pride of Telugu cinema and the audiences forever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is always open to work with new directors and believes that everyone should do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi runs a blood bank and charity service as well. He even helped film technicians and media during COVID by supplying daily needs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
