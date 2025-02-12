Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Indra and other Chiranjeevi films to watch on OTT
Feb 12, 2025
Aapathbandavudu stars Meenakshi Seshadri alongside Chiranjeevi. It is a love story where there are social differences between the couple. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Indra stars Chiranjeevi in the title role, alongside Sonali Bendre, Aarthi Agarwal, Mukesh Rishi, Sivaji, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film released in 2002 and is available on Prime Video and Hotstar.
Bollywoodlife.com
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is one of the biggest hits for Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. It released in 1990 and was a big hit. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra Veena also stars Chiranjeevi, Gemini Ganesan, Shobana and others. It released in 1988. The film is not available on any OTT app but is free to watch on YouTube.
Bollywoodlife.com
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film released in 2019. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the lead. It also stars Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi and others.
Bollywoodlife.com
Swayam Krushi stars Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti. The movie released in 1987 and is available to watch on Zee5.
Bollywoodlife.com
Subhalekha is a 1982 film which stars Chiranjeevi and Sumalata. The film addresses the social issue of dowry and emphasizes the dignity of labour.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shankar Dada MBBS stars Chiranjeevi, Sonali Bendre, Srikanth, Girish Karnad, and Paresh Rawal. It is a remake of the Hindi film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was earlier available on Voot but is now free to watch on YouTube.
Bollywoodlife.com
Tagore is a 2003 film starring Chiranjeevi. It is about a professor who forms group to fight against corruption. The film is available to watch on Zee5.
Bollywoodlife.com
Vijetha released in 1985 starring Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya, and J. V. Somayajulu. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
